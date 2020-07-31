President Donald Trump suggests delaying US elections, Congress dismisses idea

President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea delaying the elections which are scheduled for November 3, 2020, claiming that the new Universal Mail-In Voting introduced in view of the coronavirus pandemic is inaccurate and fraudulent.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump tweeted.

But in a typical Trump fashion, he went back on his statement a few hours after he tweeted out his opinion.

In a press briefing, Trump said, "I don't want a delay, I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have wait for three months and then find out that the ballots were all missing and the election doesn't mean anything."

The Democrats and the Republicans both rejected Trump's idea.

"Never in the history of this country, through wars, depressions, and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time. We will find a way to do that again this November third," an international news outlet quoted Senator McConnell as saying to a local Kentucky station WNKY.

Even Trump's closest ally, Senator Lindsay Graham said that the delay was not a "good idea".

It is to be noted that the US Congress has the power to set the timing of elections, and the 20th Amendment ends a president and vice president`s term in office on January 20 following a general election.

However, this is not the first time Trump has raised concerns about mail-in voting. In May, Trump stated that mail-in voting was "substantially fraudulent"

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....," Trump tweeted.

Twitter then had to tag the tweet from President Donald Trump about mail-in voting as “potentially misleading.”

The above-mentioned tweet by Trump had a link attached to it which says "Get the facts about mail-in ballots”. The link leads to a collection of media reports fact-checking the President's statements.