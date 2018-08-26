Pope Francis compares Church sexual abuse, corruption to excrement, victims say

Headlines

Apple AirPods available at just Rs 250 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple event, but there’s a catch

Mukesh Ambani backed top 15 start-ups, know how much he invested

Mukesh Ambani bags rights to stream Indian cricket team matches till 2028 for Rs 5959 crore

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods available at just Rs 250 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple event, but there’s a catch

Mukesh Ambani backed top 15 start-ups, know how much he invested

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Most-awaited films and web series releasing on OTT in September 2023

Happy birthday Jungkook: 9 times BTS' singer inspired us

9 foods that make you look older

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Ayushmann Khurrana says Dream Girl 2 has same audience as Gadar 2: 'Jo magnifying glass leke baithe hain...'

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

'Home won't be same...': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note as her kids Ryan, Arin leave for college

HomeWorld

World

Pope Francis compares Church sexual abuse, corruption to excrement, victims say

Pope Francis vowed on Saturday to end the sexual exploitation of children by clergy during a highly-charged visit to once deeply Catholic Ireland and, according to victims, said the corruption and cover up of abuse amounted to human excrement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2018, 10:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pope Francis vowed on Saturday to end the sexual exploitation of children by clergy during a highly-charged visit to once deeply Catholic Ireland and, according to victims, said the corruption and cover up of abuse amounted to human excrement.

On the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades, Francis used a speech at a state event that was also attended by some abuse survivors to acknowledge that it was to the Church's shame it had not addressed these "repugnant crimes" and said he sought a greater commitment to eliminating this "scourge".

He later met privately for 90 minutes at the Vatican embassy with eight victims of clerical, religious and institutional abuse.

In a statement, the representatives from the Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes group said Francis condemned corruption and cover up within the Church as "caca", an Italian and Spanish word for human excrement.

The statement said that after the pope used the word, his translator explained that it meant "literally filth as one sees in a toilet."

A Vatican spokesman had no comment on the details of what was said in the meeting. A Vatican official said he would not be surprised that the pope had used the word.

"Very powerful meeting. He listened with a genuine interest," said Clodagh Malone, who was born in one of the state-backed homes for unwed mothers and adopted at 10-weeks-old.

The pope earlier spoke publicly about abuse, saying he could not "fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the Church charged with responsibility for their protection and education."

Years of sexual abuse scandals have shattered the credibility of the Church as a moral leader in Ireland and driven many from the Church. In the past three years, Irish voters have approved abortion and gay marriage in referendums, defying its wishes.

"The failure of ecclesiastical authorities - bishops, religious superiors, priests and others - adequately to address these repugnant crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community."

In unprepared remarks, Francis added a reference to a letter he addressed last Monday to all the world's Catholics on the abuse crisis, saying he wanted it to signal "a greater commitment to eliminating this scourge in the Church, at any cost".

More than three-quarters of Ireland's population flocked to see Pope John Paul II in 1979 when divorce and contraception were illegal. Francis was greeted by far smaller numbers.

PROTESTS

Large images of abuse victims and the hashtag #Stand4Truth - promoting a gathering of survivors and supporters elsewhere in Dublin when the pope says mass on Sunday - were projected onto some of the capital's most recognised buildings on Friday night.

They included Dublin's Pro Cathedral, where on Saturday Francis prayed before a candle commemorating abuse victims that was first lit in 2011.

However, flag-waving supporters still gathered five or six deep along many parts of Francis's route by popemobile, although in other parts he was greeted by a more sparse turnout.

"I think it's absolutely marvellous. There are one or two objectors, but I think they should keep their objections to themselves and get into the spirit of the thing," said Christina O'Riordan, a 76-year-old retired teacher.

Despite changes in Irish society, Francis asked that Ireland would not forget "the powerful strains of the Christian message" that have sustained it in the past, and can continue to do so in the future.
About a quarter of the 2.7 million who greeted John Paul II were expected to turn out for Francis.

"The crowd is smaller than I thought. It's a good crowd, but wouldn't be near what you'd get for (Saint) Patrick's Day," said Christy Moore, 59, referring to Ireland's national holiday as he sold papal flags wearing an 'I love Pope Francis' hat .

"It was much much bigger (in 1979). There's not that much interest in it now."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

IND vs PAK head-to-head record: Which team has upper hand? Check stats for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

Government calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, agenda unknown

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE