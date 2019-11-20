Pakistani bride wears jewellery made of tomatoes, leaves netizens baffled

A bride from Pakistan has been trending on social media, thanks to her choice of jewellery.

Price of tomato is sky-high in Pakistan and this bride knows exactly how she can draw the attention of people and leaders. Instead of wearing traditional gold or diamond jewellery, this bride chose to wear a necklace, earrings other ornamental items made of tomatoes.

A clip of the interview was tweeted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat along with a caption that read, “Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you’ve seen everything in life.”

Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life.. pic.twitter.com/O9t6dds8ZO — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 18, 2019

The video of the interview has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused.

"Sone ke bhaav bahut mehenge ho rahe hain. Tamatar aur chilgoze bhi bahut mehenge ho rahe hain, issliye maine apni shaadi pe sone ki jagah pe tamatar pehne hain, the bride can be heard telling the reporter. She added that parents who had given their daughters tomatoes for her wedding had "given her everything".

Netizens are baffled with her choice of jewellery. While some has touted her with “richest” woman in Pakistan, others have praised her sense of humour.

She's so funny — Raina (@Rainapyarse) November 18, 2019

Sarcasm at its best — Shaiguy78 (@shaiguy78) November 19, 2019

How innovative! — Shefali Samyal (@shefalisamyal) November 18, 2019

Pakistan ki सबसे अमीर औरत मिल गए — लैला (@HimanshiKunwar1) November 19, 2019

The real highlight is the tomato in her head ! — bharath (@g_gopalan) November 19, 2019

The price of tomatoes has reached to Rs. 300 per kg in several parts of the country.