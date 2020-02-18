Pakistan to remain in FATF grey list, enjoys support from Malaysia and Turkey

Pakistan to remain in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

According to reports, Turkey and Malaysia supported Pakistan and hence the Islamic Republic narrowly escaped being blacklisted by the intergovernmental organisation.

Sources: Pakistan to remain in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Turkey and Malaysia supported Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/M0z0Ppt7rY — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

The key plenary session of the FATF began in Paris, France, on February 16. The intergovernmental organisation, also known by its French name, Groupe d'action financière (GAFI), is investigating Pakistan on terror financing charges and will on February 21 decide whether the Islamic Republic has taken the adequate steps required to check these financing charges.

More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world, including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, took part in the FATF meeting.