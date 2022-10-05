Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless

Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Photo: Nobel Prize)

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry. Sharpless has become the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes. He was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 and now in 2022.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.pic.twitter.com/5tu6aOedy4 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022

Sharpless and Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Bertozzi has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms.

“This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” says Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

