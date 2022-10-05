Search icon
Indonesia stampede: Death toll of football stadium tragedy reaches 131

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told media that police have done further verification with its DVI unit, local health agency and hospitals

The Indonesian police confirmed on Wednesday that a total of 131 people have died in a stampede last weekend after a football match in the country's province of East Java. Earlier, police said that the number of deaths in the tragedy as of Tuesday was 125, although the supporters of the Arema Malang football club claimed the death toll could be higher, Xinhua news agency reported.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told local media that police have done further verification with its disaster victim identification (DVI) unit, local health agency and hospitals. Some victims were apparently not brought to hospitals, while officers only identified those taken to hospitals, said Prasetyo.

According to East Java Vice Governor Emil Dardak, who claimed that some names were recorded more than once, the death toll was lowered down to 125, as reported by Al Jazeera. Officials had earlier estimated the number to be as high as 174.

The stampede occurred late Saturday at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in the city of Malang after Arema Malang club lost to Persebaya Surabaya in an Indonesian league match. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Malang on Wednesday for a visit following the strategy, which has become one of the world's worst stadium disasters. The Indonesian government has formed an independent fact-finding team to investigate the incident.

