Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger (Photo: Noble Prize)

Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science. Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

"The 2022 #NobelPrize laureates in physics have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," it official Twitter account of Nobel Prize said.

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 NobelPrize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger. pic.twitter.com/RI4CJv6JhZ October 4, 2022

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system. They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

READ | Dubai: Hindu temple set to welcome people of all faiths after grand opening today