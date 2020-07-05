Nepal political instability: NCP leader PK Dahal holds talks with PM KP Oli, crucial party meet on July 6

Headlines

'Miss the trick?': Shahid Afridi voices concern as Pakistan stumbles in must-win match against Sri Lanka

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan says he finds heroes 'very boring', reveals he enjoys playing anti-hero

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash

DNA TV Show: Jammu-Kashmir encounter exposes Pakistan’s hidden terrorism conspiracy

Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Miss the trick?': Shahid Afridi voices concern as Pakistan stumbles in must-win match against Sri Lanka

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan says he finds heroes 'very boring', reveals he enjoys playing anti-hero

Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

8 most expensive television shows 

10 gluten-free foods to add in your diet

6 times Tamannaah Bhatia left her fans mesmerised with viral photos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan says he finds heroes 'very boring', reveals he enjoys playing anti-hero

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason Momoa battles Black Manta, Amber Heard gets blink-and-you-miss-it appearance

Deepika Padukone calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘lucky charm’, opens up on her equation with him: ‘I am one of the few people he…’

HomeWorld

World

Nepal political instability: NCP leader PK Dahal holds talks with PM KP Oli, crucial party meet on July 6

Notably, KP Oli is under mounting pressure to step down and a few days ago, leaders of the ruling NCP asked him to resign with immediate effect.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2020, 05:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Senior party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Sunday (July 5) at his Baluwatar residence amidst growing demand for the Prime Minister's resignation n the rival faction of Nepal Communist Party.  

ANI reported that the second round of meeting between the two leaders will take place tomorrow.

According to reports, Dahal had a meeting first with President Bidya Devi Bhandari before holding talks with KP Oli. 

Moreover, an important meeting of members of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide upon Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's fate was postponed till July 6. The meeting was scheduled to be held on July 6.

Notably, KP Oli is under mounting pressure to step down and a few days ago, leaders of the ruling NCP asked him to resign with immediate effect.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.

Oli is at loggerheads with Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda', the co-chairman of the NCP who the Prime Minister had accused of "hatching a conspiracy in New Delhi" to topple Oli's regime.

The other faction, in the meanwhile, holds the opinion that the Prime Minister had promoted factional interests in the party and worked only to fulfill his personal interests.

Increasingly popular opinion is that Oli failed to bring sound policies and programmes in Nepal and followed capitalist policies in the past three years, ignoring the goals of socialism that his party was committed to.      

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan says 'main tumhara baap hoon' in video celebrating Jawan's success, fans are sure message is for 'haters'

    2023 Tata Nexon EV launched in India at Rs 14.74 lakh, capable of charging other EVs

    Pallavi Joshi reveals how much they paid to Dr Balram Bhargava for The Vaccine War, says 'he only took...': Exclusive

    Apple iPhone 13 gets huge price cut after iPhone 15 series launch, check new prices

    Monu Manesar to be questioned in connection with murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

    Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

    In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

    Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE