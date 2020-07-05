Nepal political instability: NCP leader PK Dahal holds talks with PM KP Oli, crucial party meet on July 6

Notably, KP Oli is under mounting pressure to step down and a few days ago, leaders of the ruling NCP asked him to resign with immediate effect.

Senior party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Sunday (July 5) at his Baluwatar residence amidst growing demand for the Prime Minister's resignation n the rival faction of Nepal Communist Party.

ANI reported that the second round of meeting between the two leaders will take place tomorrow.

According to reports, Dahal had a meeting first with President Bidya Devi Bhandari before holding talks with KP Oli.

Moreover, an important meeting of members of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide upon Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's fate was postponed till July 6. The meeting was scheduled to be held on July 6.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.

Oli is at loggerheads with Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda', the co-chairman of the NCP who the Prime Minister had accused of "hatching a conspiracy in New Delhi" to topple Oli's regime.

The other faction, in the meanwhile, holds the opinion that the Prime Minister had promoted factional interests in the party and worked only to fulfill his personal interests.

Increasingly popular opinion is that Oli failed to bring sound policies and programmes in Nepal and followed capitalist policies in the past three years, ignoring the goals of socialism that his party was committed to.