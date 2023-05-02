Met Gala 2023: Table at biggest fashion night costs Rs 2.45 crore, check ticket price and how celebrities get invite

Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Dua Lipa (File Photo)

The Met Gala, which began in 1948 as a social midnight supper, has been one of the most photographed occasions in the world for more than 70 years. Only the shiniest A-list and biggest names in fashion attend the fashion event of the year, which is held in May every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. However, the red carpet isn't necessarily red.

There are about 400 attendees who got invited and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and her staff have approved each of them.

What is the price of Met Gala ticket 2023?

Every person attending the Met Gala receives a ticket for a seat at a supper table. Typically, businesses purchase tables. The desired celebrity would then stay at a fashion label. This year, the price of a single ticket was $50,000, or Rs 40 lakh, and the starting price for a table was $300,000, or Rs 2.45 crore.

How do you get a ticket or be invited to the Met Gala 2023?

Even the ability to buy a ticket for the event might be obtained in a number of different ways. The first is by making a sizable donation to the Met Museum, and the second is by securing a table as a prominent fashion house or sizable organisation.

However, neither of these are guaranteed invitations, so just because you gave the Museum $1 million or own Frito-Lay doesn't guarantee you'll get one.

Why is Met Gala organised?

The Met Gala is a charity event that is regarded as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; historically, it has been held to coincide with the start of the institution's yearly fashion show.

It's crucial to remember that the event serves a purpose; last year, the evening brought in $17.4 million for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a self-supporting division. Additionally, it heralds the opening of the annual spring exhibit, which welcomes thousands of visitors.

What happens at Met Gala?

There will be a formal dinner as well as a cocktail hour. Guests arrive during the cocktail hour to walk the red carpet, view the year's themed special exhibition, and find a seat before the dinner party, which features entertainment from the top performers of the time.

Who is hosting Met Gala 2023?

Five celebrities from the worlds of television, film, sports, and music will host this year's Met Gala: Emmy-winning writer, actor, and producer Michaela Coel from television; Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz from movies; recently retired tennis great Roger Federer from sports; and Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa from music.

What is the theme of Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala 2023's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

