Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2023 outfit: Black saree gown, with over Rs 24 lakh Chanel’s bag

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Isha Ambani (File Photo)

Isha Ambani's Met Gala designer: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala in a black saree gown look. Isha Ambani walked the red carpet in a beautiful Nepalese designer- Prabal Gurung`s black silk saree gown.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala outfit: Isha’s ensemble features black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, plus thousands of crystals and pearls hand-embellishments extended into a floor-length train. She stood out from the crowd in the crepe dress that also included a long train. Isha Ambani’s saree gown featured an asymmetric border with shimmery material. Her saree gown was hand embellished with thousands of crystals and petals.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala stylist: Priyanka Kapadia styled Isha Ambani. She stayed true to the Met Gala dress code.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala bag: To elevate her look, Isha Ambani carried a Chanel doll bag that represented her Indian roots. The handbag, which belonged to the multinational brand's unique collection, had a doll face with a Swarovski bindi and a maang-tika with white floral accents and a pearl matha-patti. The entire aesthetic was inspired by a traditional Indian bridal. Online, the bag is available for $30,550, or around Rs 24,97,951.30.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala makeup: For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup look and kept her hair straight. Her makeup was done by Tanvi Chemburkar. Isha Ambani’s hairstylist for the Met Gala was Yianni Tsapatori.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala jewellery: She wore diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz which looked stunning.

Isha Ambani made her debut at the fashion show in a Christian Dior gown in 2017 and again in a lilac Prabal Gurung outfit in 2019.

The Met Gala Livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live`s Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue`s special correspondent.

What is the theme of Met Gala 2023?

This year`s theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.