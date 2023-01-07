Meet Surendran K Pattel, Kerala beedi factory worker who went on to become a judge in US | Photo: Twitter/@surendran4judge

Indians are emerging as prominent figures in many sectors across the world, whether it's business, political or judicial. Texas lawyer Surendran K. Pattel, who is of Indian descent, has taken the oath of office as the judge of the 240th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County, according to The Week magazine.

The 51-year-old was born in Kasaragod to working-class parents and raised in Kerala. Pattel has accomplished a lot and overcomes obstacles in his life through hard work, rising from being a beedi factory worker to becoming a US judge.

Education and qualification

He worked during his time in school and college to support the family. According to the report, Surendran K. Patel worked as a labourer and rolled beedis to make money while still in his teen years. He also decided not to continue his education after class 10, it was reported. He returned to the E.K. Nayanar Memorial Government College after taking a gap year.

Nevertheless, he kept working, which negatively impacted his attendance and led to the professors forbidding him from taking exams. He urged the teachers, saying, "I told them that if I do not score well, I will discontinue. But when the results came, I became the topper. So, the next year, they were so cooperative with me. I graduated from college as a topper."

Career

Pattel wanted to pursue a law degree at the Calicut Government Law College after graduating, but he found it challenging to do so due to financial limitations. In 1995, he obtained his law degree with assistance from his friends and a job at a hotel, according to the report.

Following this, he started practising law in Hosdurg, Kerala, in 1996, and over time rose to prominence as a lawyer. His wife was chosen to work at a renowned American medical facility, so he relocated there in 2007. After receiving permanent residency, the couple and their daughter relocated to Houston, Texas.

After passing the Texas bar exam on his first attempt, Surendran K. Pattel applied to the University of Houston Law Center's LL.M curriculum. After earning his law degree in 2011, Surendran K Pattel worked on cases involving family law, criminal defence, civil and business litigation, real estate, and transactional matters before opening his own firm.