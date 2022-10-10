Mahsa Amini death: Iran's state television hacked, showing supreme leader in crosshairs amid anti-hijab protests

Representational Image

Digital activists who support Iran's wave of female-led protests have hacked a state television live news broadcast and replaced the face of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamemei with crosshairs and flames.

A message that appeared on screen in the broadcast that began at 9 p.m. local time on Saturday read, "The blood of our youths is on your hands," as protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, once again shook Tehran and other cities.

The Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) hacktivist group claimed responsibility for the hack, which prevented footage of Khamenei meeting state officials and added the message "Join us and rise up" to the top right-hand corner of the screen.

For a few seconds, black-and-white pictures of Amini and three other women killed during the more than three weeks of unrest and crackdown by state security forces were also shown to Iranian viewers.

Amini's death on September 16, three days after her infamous morality police arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's stringent dress code for women, sparked outrage.

Persian media outlets and rights organisations operating outside of Iran shared the video on social media after extensively covering the hack.

Inside the Islamic republic, Tasnim news agency confirmed that the evening news broadcast "was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary agents".

The news anchor can be seen shifting uncomfortably in videos that have been posted online after the clip ends. His squirming reaction has since become a popular meme on social media, despite recent internet censorship.