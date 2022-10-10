Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Mahsa Amini death: Iran's state television hacked, showing supreme leader in crosshairs amid anti-hijab protests

The Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) hacktivist group claimed responsibility for the hack, which prevented footage of Khamenei meeting state officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

Mahsa Amini death: Iran's state television hacked, showing supreme leader in crosshairs amid anti-hijab protests
Representational Image
Digital activists who support Iran's wave of female-led protests have hacked a state television live news broadcast and replaced the face of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamemei with crosshairs and flames.
 
A message that appeared on screen in the broadcast that began at 9 p.m. local time on Saturday read, "The blood of our youths is on your hands," as protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, once again shook Tehran and other cities.
 
The Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) hacktivist group claimed responsibility for the hack, which prevented footage of Khamenei meeting state officials and added the message "Join us and rise up" to the top right-hand corner of the screen.
 
For a few seconds, black-and-white pictures of Amini and three other women killed during the more than three weeks of unrest and crackdown by state security forces were also shown to Iranian viewers.
 
Amini's death on September 16, three days after her infamous morality police arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's stringent dress code for women, sparked outrage.
 
Persian media outlets and rights organisations operating outside of Iran shared the video on social media after extensively covering the hack.
 
Inside the Islamic republic, Tasnim news agency confirmed that the evening news broadcast "was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary agents".
 
The news anchor can be seen shifting uncomfortably in videos that have been posted online after the clip ends. His squirming reaction has since become a popular meme on social media, despite recent internet censorship.
 
On the screen, the hackers also added a message urging Khamenei to leave Iran and his office in Tehran, "It's time to collect your furniture from Pasteur Street and find another place for your family outside Iran."
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.