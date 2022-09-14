Prince Harry will take over UK throne from King Charles, Nostradamus predicted over 400 years ago

Photo: Reuters

The famous future teller Michel de Nostredame, commonly known as Nostradamus predicted in 1555 that King Charles would become the king at 74 years of age after the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 at 95 years of age.

After the demise of the queen, one of Nostradamus's biggest experts, Mario Reading, revealed that the future teller had predicted the exact year of the queen's passing in his poem. Nostradamus also predicted that an unexpected person will take over the British's rule after King Charles abdicate the throne.

As per Reading, Nostradamus claimed that Prince Charles will become the King but his reign will be short. Due to the resentment held against him by a certain population following the divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, and his age, King Charles will be forced to abdicate the throne and Prince William will not take over the place of England's monarch after.

This will automatically make Prince Harry the King. That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.

The famous future teller, Nostradamus, correctly predicted many incidents like the rise of Adolf Hitler, the Great Fire of London, the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy, and the terror attacks of 9/11.

