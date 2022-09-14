Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Prince Harry will take over UK throne from King Charles, Nostradamus predicted over 400 years ago

Prediction of famous future teller Nostradamus claims that Prince Harry will become UK's King after King Charles abdicate the throne.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Prince Harry will take over UK throne from King Charles, Nostradamus predicted over 400 years ago
Photo: Reuters

The famous future teller Michel de Nostredame, commonly known as Nostradamus predicted in 1555 that King Charles would become the king at 74 years of age after the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 at 95 years of age. 

After the demise of the queen, one of Nostradamus's biggest experts, Mario Reading, revealed that the future teller had predicted the exact year of the queen's passing in his poem. Nostradamus also predicted that an unexpected person will take over the British's rule after King Charles abdicate the throne. 

As per Reading, Nostradamus claimed that Prince Charles will become the King but his reign will be short. Due to the resentment held against him by a certain population following the divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, and his age, King Charles will be forced to abdicate the throne and Prince William will not take over the place of England's monarch after. 

This will automatically make Prince Harry the King. That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.

The famous future teller, Nostradamus, correctly predicted many incidents like the rise of Adolf Hitler, the Great Fire of London, the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy, and the terror attacks of 9/11. 

Read: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin set for final journey from Buckingham Palace: 10 points

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.