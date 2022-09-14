Queen Elizabeth II's coffin set for final journey from Buckingham Palace: 10 points

File Photo

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be making its final journey today from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex for Lying-in-State until the state funeral at Westminster Abbey nearby on Monday.

At 2.22 pm local time, the coffin will be placed on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery for a ceremonial procession of under two kilometres to the Palace of Westminster.

Here are the top 10 points in this story

1. King Charles III and his sons, Princes William, and Harry, will walk behind the coffin, with gun salutes firing from Hyde Park and Big Ben tolling during a sombre journey.

2. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, will conduct a short service assisted by the Very Revd Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster. This ceremony will be joined by other members of the royal family as well before the coffin is placed on a catafalque, or raised platform.

3. As the Lying-in-State stage of the ceremony begins, a continuous vigil will be mounted by officers of the Household Division, the King's Bodyguards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, The King's Bodyguard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers and the Yeomen of the Guard.

4. Westminster Hall will then open from 5 pm local time to the many thousands queuing since Monday evening to begin filing past the coffin to pay their respects to the late monarch.

5. The Queen's coffin was flown to London accompanied by the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, on a Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft that was used to evacuate thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last year. The C-17 Globemaster has also been used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

6. The aircraft landed at RAF Northolt before being taken to Buckingham Palace, where it was met by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla as well as other members of the royal family.

7. On Tuesday, King Charles left Scotland for Northern Ireland as part of his Operation Spring Tide tour of state mourning to different parts of the United Kingdom.

8. King Charles III visited Belfast for the first time as monarch and met Northern Ireland's political and religious leaders and took part in a prayer service at St. Anne's Cathedral.

9. The King is scheduled to visit Wales at the end of the week, ahead of ceremonial events and audiences planned, as world leaders begin arriving in the UK for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

10. The Queen's funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 VIP guests, with the day declared a public holiday in Britain.