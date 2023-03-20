Khalistan supporters vandalise Indian High Commission in UK

Khalistan supporters vandalise outside Indian High Commission in UK| Photo: Twitter

Khalistan supporters tried to pull down the Indian flag outside of the Indian High Commission in the UK. A group of protesters came with flags and posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh's photo. The posters said--FreeAmritpalSingh, WeWantJustice, and WeStandWithAmritpalSingh.

Videos of the incident have been shared on social media. A man is seen climbing on the balcony of the Indian High Commission to pull down the Indian flag, while the group supports him from below. Although the attack was a failure and a representative of the commission ran outside to save the day.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London.



(Source: MATV, London)



(Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Following the vandalism at the Indian High Commission, the UK High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted his condemnation of the events. He wrote: “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High commission - totally unacceptable.”

According to some reports, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the senior diplomat of the British High Commission in India to discuss the situation.

Read: Amritpal Singh crackdown: Know criminal cases, charges filed against Waris Punjab De chief