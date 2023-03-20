Search icon
Khalistan supporters vandalise Indian High Commission in UK

Khalistan supporters demonstrate protest outside Indian High Commission in the UK and try to bring down the tricolour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Khalistan supporters vandalise Indian High Commission in UK
Khalistan supporters vandalise outside Indian High Commission in UK| Photo: Twitter

Khalistan supporters tried to pull down the Indian flag outside of the Indian High Commission in the UK. A group of protesters came with flags and posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh's photo. The posters said--FreeAmritpalSingh, WeWantJustice, and WeStandWithAmritpalSingh. 

Videos of the incident have been shared on social media. A man is seen climbing on the balcony of the Indian High Commission to pull down the Indian flag, while the group supports him from below. Although the attack was a failure and a representative of the commission ran outside to save the day.

Following the vandalism at the Indian High Commission, the UK High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted his condemnation of the events. He wrote: “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High commission - totally unacceptable.”

According to some reports, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the senior diplomat of the British High Commission in India to discuss the situation.

Read: Amritpal Singh crackdown: Know criminal cases, charges filed against Waris Punjab De chief

 

