Amritpal Singh crackdown: Know criminal cases, charges filed against Waris Punjab De chief

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh currently remain absconding as the Punjab Police has launched a manhunt against the alleged Khalistan sympathizer. The chase has now entered its third day, with no sign of Amritpal as of now.

As the Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt against Amritpal Singh and his supporters throughout the state, one must know that there are a total of four criminal cases pending against the Waris Punjab De chief, all of which include serious charges.

According to Punjab Police, four criminal cases have been lodged against Amritpal Singh in the span of one year, with serious charges including attempted murder and kidnapping. Here is all you need to know about the cases and charges pending against Amritpal Singh.

Criminal cases against Amritpal Singh

On February 24, a case was filed against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and many of his supporters for storming the Ajnala Police station. Singh and his supporters were seen brandishing swords and weapons inside a police station, clashing with cops for the release of one of their fellow preachers.

Another case was registered against Amritpal Singh on February 16, which included charges of kidnapping, assault, and criminal intimidation against the Waris Punjab De chief. Amritpal and his supporters had been accused of kidnapping a man and beating him up for several hours.

The man who filed the complaint said that he was kidnapped and threatened by Amritpal, who knew the details of his family members and threatened to kill him if he posted anything against their group on social media.

In November 2022, Amritpal Singh was also placed under house arrest in Moga keeping in mind the law and order situation in the area after the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri outside a temple in Amritsar. Many had alleged that Amritpal had planned the murder of Suri, as the vehicle of the prime accused had a Waris Punjab De sticker.

Currently, Amritpal Singh remains absconding and the Punjab Police has planned a thorough crackdown against him, suspending internet and mobile services in the state and arresting dozens of the Khalistan sympathizer’s supporters.

