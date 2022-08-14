Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie stabbing

Photo: PTI

After Salman Rushdie, now Harry Potter author JK Rowling also came across death threats. Rowling posted a tweet in support of Rushdie saying, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

Twitter user Meer Asif Aziz wrote, “Don’t worry, you are next." After the threat hint, Rowling tagged the Twitter support team and asked for help.

Rowling later posted screenshots of replies to her tweet by user Meer Asif Aziz who gave information about the attacker Hadi Matar and said he is a “revolutionary Shia fighter followed the fatwa of late ayatollah rohullah Khomeini".

novelist Salman Rushdie during a literary event in New York for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses," was stabbed in the neck and torso by Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey. The incident occurred 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s first supreme leader pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication for publication blasphemy.

The British author later thanked her well-wishers who had raised safety concerns and said she has received help and the police is looking into the threat and information. “To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," she wrote.

