Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie stabbing

British author JK Rowling recieves death threat over her tweet in support of Salman Rushdie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie stabbing
Photo: PTI

After Salman Rushdie, now Harry Potter author JK Rowling also came across death threats. Rowling posted a tweet in support of Rushdie saying, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

Twitter user Meer Asif Aziz wrote, “Don’t worry, you are next." After the threat hint, Rowling tagged the Twitter support team and asked for help.

Rowling later posted screenshots of replies to her tweet by user Meer Asif Aziz who gave information about the attacker Hadi Matar and said he is a “revolutionary Shia fighter followed the fatwa of late ayatollah rohullah Khomeini".

novelist Salman Rushdie during a literary event in New York for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses," was stabbed in the neck and torso by Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey. The incident occurred 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s first supreme leader pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication for publication blasphemy.

The British author later thanked her well-wishers who had raised safety concerns and said she has received help and the police is looking into the threat and information. “To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," she wrote.

Read: Salman Rushdie health update: Author taken off ventilator, can talk

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.