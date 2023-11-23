Headlines

Israeli woman, Shani Gabay, 25, missing since Oct 7 Hamas attack found dead

Gabay, Israeli law student, was from the northern city of Yokne'am and her body was recovered by the authorities on Wednesday near Kibbutz Beri.

IANS

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Shani Gabay, a 25-year-old Israeli law student who has been missing since Hamas launched its massive assault on October 7 and presumed to have been abducted by the militant group, has been found dead.

Gabay was from the northern city of Yokne'am and her body was recovered by the authorities on Wednesday near Kibbutz Beri.

Speaking to reporters, Yokne'am Mayor Simon Alfasi said she had been at the Supernova music festival when the Hamas had launched its attack.

According to the Mayor, Gabay had called her mother shortly after the assault and informed her that she was in hiding at a shelter and that she shot her leg.

Speaking to IANS, her brother Aviel said: “We were expecting her to return. Unfortunately, this has happened. We thank the people of Israel who were praying for her comeback including all our near and dear ones. We expect all the hostages to be back home without any issues.”

Her funeral will take place at Yokne'am at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The development comes amid a hotly anticipated hostage deal between Hamas and Israel -- which includes a four-day pause to fighting -- has now been postponed to Friday following a setback.

The Hamas had announced that the pause would begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

But, the plan has been delayed after a security adviser to the Israeli government said there would be no Israeli hostages released by Hamas before Friday.

As of Thursday morning, the war continues in the Gaza Strip. 

