Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates intent to begin military operations in Rafah

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after 2 years, he is now…

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

India’s To Kill A Tiger loses Best Documentary Oscar to 20 Days in Mariupol; here's how you can watch it in India

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after 2 years, he is now…

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

Meet Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8700 crore, her business is...

Most corrupt countries in world

Best-dressed Bollywood celebs at Zee Cine Awards 2024

8 critically-acclaimed Hollywood films that didn't win even one Oscar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas was made in just Rs 5 crore; bigger hit than Dangal, RRR, Jawan, DDLJ

India’s To Kill A Tiger loses Best Documentary Oscar to 20 Days in Mariupol; here's how you can watch it in India

This pan-India star worked in Indian Air Force, speaks 7 languages, dad forced him to join films, gave Rs 2200 crore hit

HomeWorld

World

Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates intent to begin military operations in Rafah

Netanyahu said the operation would not last more than two months but did not provide specifics on the timeline.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

article-main
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Pic: Reuters)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his stand on Sunday to begin military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, stating that Israel wants to ensure that an attack similar to October 7 won't happen again, as reported by CNN.

"We'll go there. We're not going to leave. You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is? That October 7 doesn't happen again. Never happens again. And to do that, we have to complete the destruction of the Hamas terrorist army," he said. 

Netanyahu said the operation would not last more than two months but did not provide specifics on the timeline.

The Israeli PM also defended his policies in the Gaza Strip and responded to US President Joe Biden's remark that the Israeli leader is "hurting Israel more than helping." 

"I don't know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant by that, that I'm pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico and German media outlet Bild, CNN reported. 

Biden made his remarks during an interview with MSNBC that aired Saturday when he said Netanyahu "must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken" in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said the militant group is still open to continued mediated talks with Israel after the sides failed to reach a truce agreement before Ramadan.But he also insisted that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of all Israeli forces is the only way forward to an agreement, CNN reported. "We have established the most important principle for reaching an agreement, which is a comprehensive ceasefire and an end to the war on Gaza, the complete withdrawal of the occupation army from all the territory of the Gaza Strip," Haniyeh said in a televised speech Sunday.

Haniyeh claimed that Israel "has so far evaded giving clear guarantees and commitments, especially on the subject of a ceasefire, that is, stopping the aggressive war on the Gaza Strip." 

He said hostages in Gaza will not be able to return home "without an agreement."In February, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel would expand military operations into Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, if hostages were not returned by Ramadan. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

Meet Umesh Keelu, whose father was a painter, lives in slum, became Army officer, his rank is...

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Suhana Khan for first time, Aryan Khan directs them for his brand, proud papa reacts

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement