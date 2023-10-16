Headlines

Israel’s evacuation deadline for Gazans over; IDF’s land-water-air attack to ‘demolish’ Hamas

Israel’s all set to launch a ground attack against Hamas militants after its evacuation deadlines for over 1 million Gaza residents have ended, with citizens fleeing to the south.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

As Israel continues its bombing campaign against the members of Hamas in Gaza, the residents of the conflicted area have now surpassed the deadline to leave the northern flank. It is expected that Israel will now be launching its multi-faceted attack against the Palestinian militant group.

Israel had issued a deadline to the 1.1 million residents living in the northern part of Gaza to evacuate and shift to the southern area as the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is planning to launch an on-ground attack against Hamas militants, in retaliation to the October 7 attacks.

Reiterating that their war is not with the people of Gaza but with Hamas, the IDF has been constantly bombing parts of Gaza, targeting the militant camps of the group, but killing hundreds of civilians in the process.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. Warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle the militant group. Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City in the north and renewed warnings on social media, ordering more than 1 million Gaza residents to move south.

Meanwhile, the people of Gaza have revealed that Hamas is not letting them evacuate from the war-torn area, taking away their IDs and mobile phones to prevent them from seeking safety, leading to an increased risk of hundreds of civilian casualties in Gaza.

Civilians in Gaza have been living in a scarcity of water and food, while hospitals in the missile-hit areas have started running out of fuel with irregular electricity. The communication of Gazans from the outside world has been cut off due to a complete power blackout.

While Israel has not revealed when they will be launching their ground attack against Hamas, it is expected that their prime goal will be to infiltrate and occupy Gaza as their territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

