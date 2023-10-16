Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

The Israel-Palestine conflict has intensified over the last few days, with severe impact seen on the geopolitical front as countries display their public stance.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has taken a turn for the worse as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have decided to enter Gaza and crackdown against the Palestine-based terror group Hamas, putting thousands of civilian lives at risk.

While many countries have criticized the Hamas terror attacks against Israel, several governments have now spoken against Israeli forces for infiltrating Gaza and the large number of casualties in the area after the IDF launched retaliation attacks.

Israel and Palestine are currently locked into one of the bloodiest battles of the Middle East, with international communities and governments already picking sides. Here is all you need to know about who is supporting who amid the Israeli attacks on Hamas and Gaza.

Countries showing solidarity with Israel

Several countries such as the United States, India, and the United Kingdom are showing their solidarity with Israel after Hamas launched a terror attack against the country. US also ended up sending a shipment of arms to assist the IDF in attacking Hamas in Gaza.

Countries such as France, Germany, Norway, Australia, and Austria also joined the US in their strong statement of condemnation against the Hamas militant group and sympathizing with the hundreds of deaths in Israel after the terror attack.

Countries supporting Palestine, Hamas amid conflict

While Western countries showed their support to the IDF, many countries ended up praising Hamas for their surprise attack on Israel. Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have backed the militant group and condemned Israel for its retaliation attack on Gaza, along with years of atrocities against Palestinians.

Other countries showing solidarity with Palestine and the people of Gaza include Bahrain, Morocco, Turkey, Yemen, Tunisia, and Kuwait. Rallies and protests were conducted across Middle Eastern countries to support violence-hit Gaza and mourn those who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence has alleged that Syria and Lebanon have been sending militants to the Gaza Strip to join Hamas and launch attacks against their country. Israel has also launched missile strikes against Syria and is cracking down against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

