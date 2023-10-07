Israel-Palestine conflict: Why did Hamas attack Israel and who is leading the terror group? Explained

Hamas had declared that "people had to draw a line to end the occupation" and that Israel was still committing atrocities on Palestinian territory, particularly around the sacred site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

As the ruling Hamas militant group proclaimed the start of the 'war', Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel on Saturday and launched over 5,000 missiles in the ‘first strike of 20 minutes’ into the nation. In response, Israel started attacking targets in Gaza, preparing the ground for what was sure to be a new intense round of conflict between the fierce rivals.

Who is the leader of the Hamas terror group?

Mohammed Deif, the enigmatic leader of Hamas' military arm, declared the start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm." “Enough is enough,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians to join the fight.

About Hamas terror group:

Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant and nationalist organization. It has a social service wing, Dawah, and a military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Hamas group won the Palestinian legislative election in 2006 and became the de facto governing authority of the Gaza Strip following the 2007 Battle of Gaza. It also holds a majority in the parliament of the Palestinian National Authority.

Why did Hamas attack Israel? What is the conflict between Hamas and Israel?

The operation, according to exiled Hamas commander Salah Arouri, was a reaction "to the crimes of the occupation." He claimed that fighters were defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

A day prior, Hamas had declared that "people had to draw a line to end the occupation" and that Israel was still committing atrocities on Palestinian territory, particularly around the sacred site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

Israel has tightened its control over the Al Aqsa Mosque complex over the past three decades, restricting Palestinian access, carrying out violent raids inside, and increasingly facilitating entry for Jewish hardline groups who, since 1967, have made it known that their goal is to seize control of the complex, demolish the Dome of the Rock, and erect a third temple there.

Israeli troops attacked Palestinian Muslims last week at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to pave room for ultranationalist Jewish organizations to enter the area under police cover. In response to strikes from the Hamas group, the Israeli army started "Operation Iron Swords" against the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Palestinian militants have fought several wars since Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007. The fighting has claimed the lives of 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreign nationals so far this year. They comprise both fighters and civilians.