Israel-Palestine conflict: US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Israel

The travel advisory for the West Bank has also been raised to level 3, while the advisory for Gaza remains at the most severe – “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

In the wake of deadly Hamas attacks on Israel, the US State Department has advised Americans to reconsider travelling to Israel. The travel advisory for the West Bank has also been raised to level 3, while the advisory for Gaza remains at the most severe – “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

“On October 11, 2023, the Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel. The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on October 3, 2023,” the department’s official statement said.

The agency raised its travel advisory to level 3, citing the terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continuing to plot “possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza”.

Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning, the statement added.

“Individuals should follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials,” the updated travel advisory said.

“While Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, we are aware that several major airlines have announced that they have suspended flights,” the advisory states, adding, “Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. US citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt.”

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that 1,200 Israelis have been killed and over 2,700 wounded while emphasising that the Israeli soldiers are ready to execute the mission in Gaza.

As the US administration continues its efforts to support Israel and deploy military assets to the region, various US government agencies are working behind the scenes to construct an accurate assessment of the situation on the ground.

During a recent roundtable discussion with members of the Jewish community at the White House, President Joe Biden assured his unwavering commitment to hostage rescue efforts. He emphasized that while the administration is actively addressing the crisis, specific details cannot be disclosed as it could jeopardize their safe return.

Biden also issued a stark warning to Iran to “be careful” around its actions in the region following Hamas attack on Israel.

“The US is surging additional military assistance to the Israeli Defense Force including ammunition, interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome, we moved the US carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and are sending more fighter jets there, to that region, and made it clear, made it clear to the Iranians – be careful,” Biden said.