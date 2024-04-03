'Israel has not done enough': US President Biden expresses 'outrage' over death of 7 aid workers in Gaza strike

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know key candidates, polling date, past winner, other important details

Sharad Pawar claims 'mood of people is now against PM Modi', slams Centre over China

Boney Kapoor reveals if there will be a biopic on Sridevi: 'Her life should be...' | Exclusive

Meet first Indian woman to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know key candidates, polling date, past winner, other important details

Sharad Pawar claims 'mood of people is now against PM Modi', slams Centre over China

8 salty common foods that increase blood sugar

8 interesting benefits of having garlic before bed

Fastest balls by Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

Meet director, who has written blockbusters grossing Rs 5000 crore for Salman Khan, Ram Charan, NTR, Prabhas; son is...

HomeWorld

World

'Israel has not done enough': US President Biden expresses 'outrage' over death of 7 aid workers in Gaza strike

Seven aid workers who were working for the World Central Kitchen, a charity delivering food to besieged Palestinians, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza. In a statement on Tuesday, US President Biden said he is "outraged and heartbroken" by the tragic incident.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden has criticised Israel, saying it has not ''has not done enough'' to protect civilians as he expressed ''outrage'' over the deadly strike that killed seven aid workers, including one American, in Gaza.

Seven aid workers who were working for the World Central Kitchen, a charity delivering food to besieged Palestinians, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday. The victims comprised three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biden said he is "outraged and heartbroken" by the tragic incident.

"They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy. Israel has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into why the aid workers' vehicles were hit by airstrikes. That investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public," he said.

"Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident. This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed. This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult – because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians," Biden said.

Noting that incidents like this simply should not happen, the president said Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians. The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties, he said.

Biden said the US will continue to do all ''we can to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, through all available means. I will continue to press Israel to do more to facilitate that aid. And we are pushing hard for an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal. I have a team in Cairo working on this right now".

Earlier in the day, Biden spoke with Chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, to convey his deepest condolences for the deaths of these courageous aid workers and to express my continued support for his and his team's relentless and heroic efforts to get food to hungry people around the globe.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters that the US has seen the comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defence forces about their commitment to conduct an investigation.

"As we understand it, a preliminary investigation has been completed today and presented to the army chief of staff and we'll obviously look to see what they discover in this preliminary one, but we expect the broader investigation to be conducted and to be done so in a swift and comprehensive manner," he said.

"We hope that those findings will be made public and that there is appropriate accountability held, but more than 200 aid workers have been killed in this conflict, making it one of the worst for aid workers in recent history. This incident is emblematic of a larger problem and evidence of why distribution of aid in Gaza has been so challenging," Kirby said.

Announcing the results of a preliminary investigation early Wednesday, Israel's military chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi expressed remorse over the killings and called the event a "grave mistake".

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the killing of seven World Central Kitchen workers delivering deeply needed food aid in Gaza is an outrage.

"The government of Israel must allow the flow of life-saving aid to innocent families in Gaza and ensure safe passage for those delivering the aid. Hunger cannot be a weapon of war. We must share our food and our humanity," Pelosi said.

Senator Chris Murphy, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, said World Central Kitchen volunteers have played a heroic role in getting food to innocent civilians facing famine inside Gaza.

"The deaths of these seven aid workers, killed by Israeli airstrikes, are outrageous, and underscore the continued need for Israel to set up a working deconfliction mechanism with humanitarian organizations to prevent these tragedies from happening," he said.

"Since this incident, aid ships carrying 240 tons of additional humanitarian aid have left Gaza's shore and turned back toward Cyprus, and the UAE is pausing its support of the maritime corridor," Murphy said.

With the sea route shutting down and delivery of aid via land routes already far too restricted, it is near impossible for enough urgently needed humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza. Israel must immediately suspend military operations inside Gaza and allow for a dramatic surge in humanitarian aid, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Manmohan Singh among 5 Rajya Sabha members to retire today

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: India's befitting reply to China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh

This iconic villain, who went toe to toe with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, was killed in car crash in front of his family

Meet man, left job at Godrej to start his own brand, made Rs 20000000000 empire, Tata and Azim Premji’s firms are now…

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement