India-Canada row: Canada immigration authority says 'India can expect overall delays in visa processing'

This comes after India called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, calling for 'parity', owing to the ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday said that there would be a slowdown of Indian visa applications after Canada removed its 41 diplomats from India amid the ongoing India-Canada standoff. 

In a press statement from IRCC said, "Following India's intent to unilaterally remove immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is reducing its number of employees in India from 27 to 5. IRCC will continue to accept and process applications from India, but reduced staffing levels are expected to impact processing times."

Moreover, the statement said that due to the decrease in Canadian diplomatic staff in India, Indian citizens would face delays in overall processing times, responses to inquiries, and getting visas or their passports back. Meanwhile, the Canadian authorities have assured that the Canada-based IRCC staff in India will do the day-to-day work required in the country.

Quoting the statement, "The large majority of applications from India are already processed outside the country, with 89% of India's applications processed through the global network. The 5 Canada-based IRCC staff who remain in India will focus on work that requires an in-country presence such as urgent processing, visa printing, risk assessment, and overseeing key partners." Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Thursday (local time) that Canada has removed 41 diplomats and their 42 family members, from India over the ongoing row between the two countries.

"As of now, I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unethically remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20. This means 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having immunity stripped on an arbitrary date. And this would put their personal safety at risk," Joly said, as she confirmed the departure of Canadian diplomats. 

Along with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, the minister made the announcement about the development "on the situation with India" and how it will affect the level of service delivery Canada can offer following the withdrawal of diplomats. She said, "There's no question that India's decision will impact the levels of services to citizens in both countries. Unfortunately, we have to put a pause on all in-person services in our consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and in Bangalore."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India. However, India outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'. Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. 

