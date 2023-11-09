In Pictures: UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy hosts Diwali at Downing Street

Images of Sunak and Murty lighting traditional lamps, or diyas, at their official residence were posted on social media alongside the post.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty invited guests from the Hindu community and hosted a special Diwali event at 10 Downing Street in the United Kingdom.

“Tonight Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend!” Sunak's office said in a social media post.

Images of Sunak and Murty lighting traditional lamps, or diyas, at their official residence were posted on social media alongside the post. In another picture, PM Sunak can be seen interacting with the guests.

Akshata Murthy wears a light pink coloured kurta with bangles, while Rishi Sunak goes for a formal look.

For Hindus, Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a deeply religious and culturally significant holiday that is eagerly anticipated. It represents the victory of knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and light over darkness.

With origins in Punjab, Sunak is a devout Hindu who frequently visits the Southampton temple where he was born. In the renowned Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, the couple offered prayers during their recent visit to India for the G20 Summit.

