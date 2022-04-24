How will America’s suicide drone ‘Phoenix Ghost’ help Ukraine in war against Russia

Photo - Reuters

The United States (US) administration has recently signed off on a big security assistance package designed for Ukraine, as it remains in the midst of a war with Russia. In the $800 million security package, there are a wide array of arms and ammunition available.

The assistance package by the Joe Biden-led US administration contains many rounds of the U.S. Army's 155mm howitzers, along with 144,000 artillery rounds and more than 120 armed drones, including the mysterious new drone ‘Phoenix Ghost’.

The Phoenix Ghost drone has been developed by American defence authorities and not much is known about it, making it a surprise yet essential addition to the list of artillery for Ukraine. According to media reports, the Phoenix Ghost drone has been designed specifically to fit the requirements of war-torn Ukraine.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, “This is a drone that had been in development before the invasion, clearly. The air force was working on this before. In discussions with the Ukrainians about their requirements, we realised that this would suit their needs, particularly in eastern Ukraine (Donbas).”

The Pentagon has not revealed much about the killer Phoenix Ghost drones but has said that they will be essential for the Ukrainians in battle. Here is all that is known about the mysterious drones till now –

The Phoenix Ghost drones, which have been designed for Ukraine specifically, are expected to be similar to the Switchblade drones already supplied to them.

The mystery Phoenix Ghost can be used for surveillance and will help in destroying high-value targets.

The killer drones by the US are also being dubbed ‘suicide drones’ as they are ultimately used to crash into a target and explode, eliminating the threat.

The Phoenix Ghost will be able to fly directly on top of the direct and will have precise aim, making it a tactical weapon for war.

Pentagon said that the drones were designed “rapidly developed by the Air Force, in response, specifically, to Ukrainian requirements”.

The Phoenix Ghost drones will be an asset for the Ukrainians as they will be equipped with infrared sensors, allowing them to operate in the dark with ease.

