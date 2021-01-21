Hours after swearing in, US President Joe Biden reverses withdrawal from WHO

US President Joe Biden has reversed the US process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden on Wednesday reversed the US process of withdrawing from the World Health Organisation.

The 46th US President signed an executive order ceasing a withdrawal process that his predecessor Donald Trump initiated last year, as per a report by IANS quoting Xinhua news agency.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," Biden tweeted in July when the former administration notified the United Nations of withdrawal from the WHO.

This is one of Biden's attempt to jump-start the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He has signed a string of executive orders intended to lead a country reeling from its worst public health crisis in more than a century.

Also read Joe Biden Inauguration: Lady Gaga powers through national anthem

As per reports, Biden picked Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, to lead a US delegation at the WHO's annual meetings later this week.

It may be recalled that Trump and his administration had repeatedly assailed the WHO.

Also read Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of United States of America

Experts and Democrats had criticized that the Trump administration was trying to shift blames for its mishandling of COVID-19 response and would be counterproductive to addressing the public health crisis.

The United States has registered more than 24.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with related deaths exceeding 405,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, showed a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Biden takes office a day after the United States marked a total of 400,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began spreading widely last March. Vaccination programs have lagged far behind the target of 20 million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020.