From global warming to new virus: Baba Vanga’s shocking predictions for 2022

The year 2022 is just around the corner and we are all looking forward to welcoming the new year with open arms. However, we are also apprehensive about what the new year hold for all of us and the world at large.

According to Baba Vanga, temperatures in India will exceed 50° C that will lead to locust attacks on crops and agricultural areas, causing famine. She also predicted that the great cities of the world can expect to be affected by the shortage of drinking water in 2022. The pollution of the rivers will make it necessary to fight for hydration.

In a concerning revelation, Baba Vanga envisioned that in 2022 we will spend more time than ever in front of the screens.

According to the psychic, a group of researchers will discover a lethal virus in Siberia that until now was frozen. This is due to the effects of global warming that is melting the glaciers. The virus will be released and the situation could quickly spiral out of control.

According to Vanga Baba, the world's risk of earthquakes and tsunamis will increase in 2022. The earthquake in the Indian Ocean will be followed by a major tsunami that will engulf coastal areas of countries of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, India. Hundreds of people will lose their lives in this tsunami.

Baba Vanga, a blind soothsayer, known by the nickname 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', has caught the internet by storm through her predictions for the year 2022. She had earlier correctly predicted the 9/11 and Brexit crisis.

At the age of 12, the mystic named Vangelia Gushterova lost her vision, and at the same time claimed that she was bestowed by a gift from God to look into the future.

Her claims about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the September 11 attack in 2001, the death of Princess Diana, and the Chernobyl disaster came true.

Before her death in 1996 at the age of 85, she made startling predictions about 2022.