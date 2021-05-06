France to begin phase two of solidarity mission, EU announces €2.2 million support to COVID-hit India

Part 2 of the France solidarity mission to India of sending anti covid assistance will begin by may end. Under this, a second air shipment of medical equipment and oxygen generator plants will be sent to New Delhi. France is also going to send liquid oxygen from French company Air Liquide's plants in the region to India via sea including with help of Indian armed forces. The first shipment of liquid oxygen will arrive in the coming days.

Informed sources told WION that the Indian Airforce might also be involved in getting supplies from France. Indian Air force is already playing a key role and in the last few days airlifted 900 empty Oxygen cylinders from UK, four cryogenic oxygen containers from Perth, Australia.

Last week France under part 1 of the solidarity mission sent 8 medical oxygen generators. Each generator can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years. The country also sent specialized medical equipment which including 28 ventilators as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.

The French support is under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (MPCU). Under the mechanism, more than 10 members of the European Union are sending assistance to New Delhi. Meanwhile, the European Commission has announced that it will allocate an initial €2.2 million in emergency funding to respond to the ongoing COVID crisis in India.

"We are providing additional EU support towards the fight against COVID-19 in India. This comes on top of the generous and swift assistance from the EU Member States that stepped up as part of Team Europe to offer critical supplies of oxygen, ventilators, and medicines over the last few days", said European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

The EU Member States that have already mobilized supplies of urgently needed oxygen, ventilators, and medicines are Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden.