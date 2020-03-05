Elizabeth Warren drops out of Democratic presidential race after Super Tuesday rout

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Thursday dropped out of the race after disappointing Super Tuesday results in which she failed to win a single state, not even her home state of Massachusetts.

In in a call with campaign staff, Warren announced the decision to drop out of the race. Warren has not indicated who she will endorse in the race which has now come down between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"I want to start with the news. I want all of you to hear it first, and I want you to hear it straight from me: Today, I’m suspending our campaign for president," she told her campaign staff.

"I know how hard all of you have worked. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you have poured into this campaign," she added.

"I know that when we set out, this was not what you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me — or you — to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come," she said.

"What we have done — and the ideas we have launched into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built — will carry through, carry through for the rest of this election, and the one after that, and the one after that," she was quoted as saying in a blog post by 'Team Warren' titled 'The Fight Goes On'.

On Wednesday, US media tycoon Mike Bloomberg announced to suspend his campaign, ending the most expensive primary campaign team in the history of the country.

The billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination as he announced the end of his campaign.

With the exit of Bloomberg and Warren from the primaries, there are only three contenders left in the race. While Tulsi Gabbard has failed to make any impact so far, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders remain the frontrunners in a once-crowded race.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will battle it out with President Donald Trump in the presidential election coming November.