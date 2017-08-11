Egypt: At least 36 killed, over 100 injured after trains collide in Alexandria

Headlines

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa takes home whopping amount after epic clash with Carlsen, See details

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's next space missions

10 drinks that help decrease bad cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi dedicate The Kashmir Files' National Awards wins to Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism victims

HomeWorld

World

Egypt: At least 36 killed, over 100 injured after trains collide in Alexandria

The number of victims will increase, the country's health minister informed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 11, 2017, 11:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At least 36 people were killed and over 120 others injured today in Egypt after two trains collided near the coastal city of Alexandria, officials said.

The collision took place after a train from the Egyptian capital Cairo collided with another train coming from Port Said in Khorshid area, Ministry of Health officials said.

"The rescue team is currently searching for survivals while ambulances are transferring the injured to nearby hospitals," said Magdy Hegazi, undersecretary at the Health ministry.

Earlier, Health Minister advisor Sherif Wadie said that the number of victims could increase.

The Health ministry is yet to announce the final toll. At least 36 people have been killed and 123 injured in the accident.

Train accidents are common in Egypt. In 2016, a train derailed in south of Cairo, killing five people, and injuring 27 people in the al-Ayat area.

Another train derailment in Badr Rashin in Giza killed at least 19 people in 2013.

In 2012, a collision between a train and school bus on a rail crossing in the town of Manaflut in Upper Egypt killed 51 people, mostly children.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Eyes are moist': Kriti Sanon reacts to winning Best Actress National Award for Mimi, sharing accolade with Alia Bhatt

Chandrayaan-3: Kids sends good wishes ahead of moon landing, watch

Video: Multiple houses collapse during landslide, hundreds of vehicles stranded in Himachal’s Kullu

Bengaluru man displays 'legalize dog meat' placard, faces severe twitter backlash

'PM Modi government killing RTI Act bit by bit': Congress president Kharge hits out at BJP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE