Egypt: At least 36 killed, over 100 injured after trains collide in Alexandria

The number of victims will increase, the country's health minister informed.

At least 36 people were killed and over 120 others injured today in Egypt after two trains collided near the coastal city of Alexandria, officials said.

The collision took place after a train from the Egyptian capital Cairo collided with another train coming from Port Said in Khorshid area, Ministry of Health officials said.

"The rescue team is currently searching for survivals while ambulances are transferring the injured to nearby hospitals," said Magdy Hegazi, undersecretary at the Health ministry.

Earlier, Health Minister advisor Sherif Wadie said that the number of victims could increase.

The Health ministry is yet to announce the final toll. At least 36 people have been killed and 123 injured in the accident.

Train accidents are common in Egypt. In 2016, a train derailed in south of Cairo, killing five people, and injuring 27 people in the al-Ayat area.

Another train derailment in Badr Rashin in Giza killed at least 19 people in 2013.

In 2012, a collision between a train and school bus on a rail crossing in the town of Manaflut in Upper Egypt killed 51 people, mostly children.