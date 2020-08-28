Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death on August 27, 2020? Here's the truth

A picture has been doing the rounds on social media, shared by many, claiming that the American animated sitcom 'The Simpsons' had predicted US President Donald Trump's death on August 27, 2020. The image shows a cartoon version of Trump lying in a coffin and gives an impression that it is a still from an episode of the show.

Netizens claimed that the image predicted Trump's death for August 27, 2020.

The photo started trending on Twitter after a viral video asked users to look for significant incidents linked to August 27, 2020, and somehow it was linked to Donald Trump's death, gathering attention from all over.

If you’ve seen everyone on TikTok referencing August 27th and are wondering what’s happening on August 27th? What is this? Let me quickly explain. It all started 5 days ago when this girl stfusamantha posted this vid pic.twitter.com/GuoVskAM3g — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 11, 2020

However, the image turns out to be fake and no episode of the sitcom actually predicted his death. The date August 27 is just a random date picked by several TikTok users.

So my daughter said that on an episode of the Simpson's, Trump dies around Aug 27th?? Can anyone confirm that episode ? August 24, 2020

The Simpsons say trump dies on August 27 Party time pic.twitter.com/msaMvtAJkd — Maddie (@Maddie52092491) August 11, 2020

Some fans of the shows tried to explain that the image was fake and 'The Simpsons' had never aired any episode predicting Trump's death.

This isn't the first time that a viral theory has been attributed to the show. Recently, it was credited for predicting Tom Hanks testing positive for COVID-19 and that the world at large would have to self isolate following the outbreak of a virus. It turned out to be a hoax.