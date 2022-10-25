Cyclone Sitrang: 7 killed in Bangladesh, thousands evacuated in Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal

At least seven people died as Cyclone Sitrang started ripping through areas of Bangladesh on Monday, including three family members, according to reports in the media. The deaths were caused by the collapse of a brick railing and trees.

A monitoring cell from the Fire Service and Civil Defense was operational after the casualties. According to bdnews24, the incidents happened in Dhaka, Nagalkot in Cumilla Daulatkhan, Charfesson in Bhola, and Lohagara in Narail as the strong storm battered Bangladesh with intense rainfall and catastrophic wind.

As a result of the bad weather brought on by cyclone Sitrang, thousands of people and animals were evacuated from Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar coast and transferred to cyclone shelters on Monday.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, 576 shelters have been prepared as Cyclone Sitrang is moving near Bangladesh. At least 28,155 people and 2,736 animals have been evacuated from the Cox's Bazar coast and transferred to the cyclone shelters as of Monday at 6 p.m.

According to Mamunur Rashid, deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, nearby educational institutions have also been kept ready to be used as shelters if necessary. "Evacuation of people to shelters is underway to protect lives and property," he continued.

For assistance, the district government has advised residents to get in touch with the Union Parishad Chairman, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, or the district commissioner's office control room.

Rashid advised everyone to stay alert and assist others in reaching safety to lessen the possibility of damage. The Cox's Bazar district administration on Sunday took several measures to deal with cyclone Sitrang.

In case of emergency, at least 104 medical teams are also available to assist in case anyone is harmed by the cyclone. According to the Dhaka Tribune, 323 tonnes of rice, more than 8 lakh Tk, 1,198 packages of dry food, 350 cartons of dry cakes, and 400 cartons of digestive biscuits have been kept in storage for the populace.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm "Sitrang," which is pronounced "Si-Trang," was moving 28 kmph north-northeast during the previous six hours on Monday evening over the northwest and adjacent to the central Bay of Bengal.

The statement also stated that "the cyclone is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and is expected to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday."

States in India along the Bay of Bengal coast have ramped up their steps to reduce danger and have issued warnings to the vulnerable groups as cyclone Sitrang intensifies along the eastern coast of the nation.

Andhra Pradesh

The fishermen were told by the Indian Coast Guard in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to return with their boats. To ensure public safety, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Sagar is working to keep the fishing boats at sea.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has taken all required steps, including the evacuation of citizens and the distribution of relief supplies to shelters, to prepare for any potential destruction brought on by the impact of cyclone Sitrang, a top official said on Monday.

The officials claim that teams from the disaster management division as well as soldiers from the SDRF and NDRF have been stationed in the state's coastal areas.

Odisha

Significant rainfall is anticipated for the north coastal region of Odisha, according to Umashankar Das, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Scientist Umashankar Das told ANI in Bhubaneswar that "heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over West Bengal and a few northeastern states, particularly Tripura, Meghalaya, and south Assam."

The storm "Sitrang," he claimed, has been heading northeasterly at a speed of 15 kph for the past six hours.

In Odisha, areas in the coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri are anticipated to see severe rains. Up till Tuesday morning, a yellow rain warning was in effect for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

(With inputs from Agencies)