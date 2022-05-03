Covid 4th wave: China cancels May Day celebrations for first time in 73 years after lockdown in 26 cities

Photo - Reuters

China, despite imposing a strict regime of Covid-19 restrictions across several states, has not been able to control the outbreak of the infection in the country. Under the ‘Zero Covid’ policy in the country, several cities have been placed under lockdown, yet the cases remain increasing.

In the midst of one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks seen in the country, China decided to cancel the celebrations of May Day 2022, which is one of the biggest holiday seasons in the country. May Day, which falls on May 1 every year, was cancelled this year due to the increase in Covid cases.

May Day is celebrated in China, and several parts of the world to celebrate the labour community and workforce of the country. It is a day where companies celebrate their workforce and encourage them to be conscious of their rights.

The cancellation of May Day 2022 comes as China has imposed a wide array of Covid-19 restrictions across the country, and placed 26 cities under a stringent lockdown. The cities with the strictest Covid rules are known to be Shanghai and Beijing, according to media reports.

China has been reporting upwards of 7,000 coronavirus cases each day, with testing ramped up in heavily populated areas. People have been forced to stay inside their houses during this outbreak, which is the worst recorded since Covid-19 was initially detected in the country.

Apart from the lockdown, many reports of draconian Covid-19 norms and stringent rules for the residential areas that have been located in Covid hotspots. The residents of Shanghai have taken to social media to share their outrage with the Chinese government over the strict and inhumane laws.

Shanghai residents have claimed that they have been forced to stay inside their homes for 10-14 days without proper food supplies and necessities. They have also said that they are being forced to ration their food and have only one meal a day at one time.

Further, chilling videos of residents from Shanghai screaming from their apartment complexes have also emerged on social media. Media reports claim that hospitals are not allowing patients to enter without Covid negative reports, which is leading to serious health problems.

