Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

Court denied Donald Trump's last-ditch attempt to postpone his upcoming civil trial for defaming E. Jean Carroll

A federal appeals court in New York denied Donald Trump's last-ditch attempt to postpone his upcoming civil trial for defaming E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of raping her decades ago.

Trump is anticipated to go on trial in the case on January 16 in Manhattan federal district court, focusing only on the amount of money he needs to give Carroll in damages, unless the U.S. Supreme Court grants his appeal. In 2019, Lewis Kaplan, the case's judge, declared that Trump had made defamatory remarks.



Kaplan ruled last year that Trump did not have presidential immunity from Carroll's suit despite serving in the White House at the time he claimed she made up her rape claim in 2019.

Trump filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

When Trump did not bring up his possible defense of presidential immunity for several years after Carroll sued him, a three-judge panel on that appeals court decided in mid-December that he had forfeited that right. Trump then filed a motion for rehearing of his appeal, as well as a request for the entire appeals circuit to hear it in an en banc proceeding.

The 2nd Circuit, following protocol, routinely denied requests from President Trump on Wednesday without providing an explanation.

Although there is no guarantee that the Supreme Court will take the case, Trump can now ask the court to hear his appeal. In a separate legal battle, Trump claims he is immune from prosecution in federal court in Washington, D.C. on criminal charges about his attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential contest. An appeals court in Washington, D.C., is debating that claim.

Carroll claims that in the mid-1990s, following a chance encounter in a New York department store, Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room. He disagrees with what she says.

A Manhattan federal court jury found Trump civilly liable last year for the incident in which he sexually assaulted Carroll and for defaming her in 2022 after he refuted her allegation once more.

In that case, a $5 million damage award was given to Carroll by Trump. He is contesting both the damage award and the verdict.