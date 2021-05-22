China hit by two earthquakes, at least 1 killed

A 7.3-magnitude quake hit southern Qinghai, China early on Saturday (May 22) morning. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers deep in central China. Earlier on Friday night, a strong, shallow earthquake shook an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death and six injuries in Yunnan province.

The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province.

The area experiences frequent seismic activity. In 2020, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Also read Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Ladakh

A shallow quake is more dangerous as it often causes more damage on the Earth's surface, especially in populated areas.

(With agency inputs)