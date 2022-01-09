Caught on cam, freak accident kills 7 in Brazil after massive cliff collapses on tourist boats

Cliffs fall due to a variety of factors. While erosion is the most prevalent cause, other aspects to consider include water slamming against the cliff face, the cliff's composition, and the weather of the area. According to a recent tragic event in Brazil that occurred on Saturday as a result of heavy rain in the southeast, at least seven deaths and 9 injuries were reported while at least 3 have remained unaccounted for after a cliff fell over boats in a lake.

A massive rock piece separated itself from a ravine and landed on three boats on adventures to Furnas Lake, a vacation hotspot in the Capitolio region, in middle of the Saturday. According to firemen who were on the site with several rescue crews, including divers, at least 32 individuals were hurt, nine among whom had to be admitted to hospital.

URGENTE!!! Pedras se soltam de cânion em Capitólio, em Minas, e atingem três lanchas. pic.twitter.com/784wN6HbFy — O Tempo (@otempo) January 8, 2022

Colonel Edgard Estevo da Silva, head of the Minas Gerais Firemen, said at a media briefing that “so far, there are five confirmed deaths” and “the current estimate is 20 missing people”, with furthermore to 32 people who were wounded.

Tourists come to see the rock walls, tunnels, and waterfalls that encircle the emerald waters of Lake Furnas, which was created by the same-named hydroelectric dam. The precise time when the cliff collapses on the three boats, to the fear of the people who view the incident from the other boats, can be seen in shocking footage posted to the internet.

A minute before the collapse, multiple people warned that “many stones are falling” and called at the passengers of the other boats to get away from the edge, according to a video shared online.

For security considerations, searches will be halted overnight and restarted in the morning. According to Estevo, the number of people who have vanished has been determined based on ‘information from witnesses, tourism agencies, and relatives’.