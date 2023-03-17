Search icon
After cutting out a woman’s heart to cook, US man kills his family; pleaded guilty in Oklahoma

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, committed the horrifying killings only a few weeks after being granted an early release from prison.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

After cutting out a woman’s heart to cook, US man kills his family; pleaded guilty in Oklahoma
Picture Credits: Twitter- @MagicBelle1

A man from Oklahoma has been given a life term in prison for killing a woman whose heart was severed from her body and stabbing two others to death weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass communication effort. 

After entering a guilty plea to the murders of Andrea Blankenship, 41, Leon Pye, 67, and Kaeos Yates, 4, Lawrence Paul Anderson (the killer) 44, was sentenced to prison, reported The Independent. 

After killing and carving Andrea Blankenship, he took the heart to his aunt and uncle's house and fried the organ with potatoes a few weeks after he was set free.

He then made an attempt to serve the couple the macabre lunch before stabbing and killing Leon Pye, 67, and his 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates.

Anderson was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutor Jason Hicks decided not to pursue the death penalty at the behest of the families of the victims.

“They don’t want a trial. They don’t want to sit in a courtroom and listen to all the gory details of what happened to their loved ones,” Hicks said at a news conference. 

Anderson admitted to killing, assaulting, and maiming people and was given five consecutive life terms. The relatives of the other victims and Anderson's aunt, who was also hurt in the attack, have brought lawsuits against the governor of Oklahoma and the prison parole board. 

