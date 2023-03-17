‘Kab tak sikhaoge..’ Jairam Ramesh corrects Rahul Gandhi during press conference, BJP, netizens mock

Picture Credits: Screenshot from Twitter- @Shehzad_Ind

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi made some remarks in London that have caused a stir in India. Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Thursday, March 16, during which Jairam Ramesh, who was seated next to him, explained to him a statement that he gave earlier. The BJP then mockingly questioned how long he would be instructed.

Rahul Gandhi actually attended Parliament on Thursday after travelling abroad. After that, he addressed the controversy around him during a news conference, where Jairam Ramesh began explaining something to Rahul Gandhi in real time for which the BJP had criticised him.

What was the whole incident?

Rahul Gandhi said during the press conference, "Unfortunately, I am an MP and as 4 ministers have leveled allegations against me in the Parliament, it is my democratic right to have a chance to speak."

...आखिर कितना और कब तक सिखाओगे? pic.twitter.com/GVqPyz76x1 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 16, 2023

Rahul then corrected himself as per Jairam Ramesh and said, “Unfortunately for you, I am….”

Both of them didn’t realize that the mic was switched on while they were whispering to one another. And everyone around heard Jairam correcting Rahul and the whole incident was captured.

After BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi, netizens didn’t leave their chance to drop comments on the incident. Netizens went to Twitter and made memes and commented on this video of Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh.

