Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, says initial media reports were wrong

After initial media reports which seemed to suggest that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro might have contracted the coronavirus, the far-right leader's Facebook page clarified that he was in the clear after the test reports from an army hospital came out negative.

"The Armed Forces Hospital and (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have returned a negative test result for COVID-19 for the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro," Bolsanaro's Facebook page stated.

"Don't believe in the fake news media!" It added.

Media reports emerged which stated that Bolsonaro had tested positive for COVID-19, and was waiting for a second test for confirmation.

The Coronavirus scare for the President came after a trip to the United States, following which his communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the virus.

In the United States trip, which concluded less than a week ago, Wajngarten was photographed with United States President Donald Trump before he was tested positive with the virus. As a matter of fact, Bolsonaro and Trump were photographed sitting next to each other, and the former shook Trump's hand before having dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday last week.

Bolsonaro and Wajngarten met Trump on Saturday along with Vice President Mike Pence and a host of top US officials.

Bolsanaro in a video address on Thursday night said that in the next few hours, he would come to know if he was infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's office announced that all officials who were with him in the trip to the United States were being tested which includes the defence, security and foreign ministers, as well as the president's son Eduardo, a federal lawmaker.

"The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation's visit to M ar-a-Lago last weekend tested positive for COVID-19; confirmatory test is pending," the White House press release read.

The White House on Thursday released a statement which stated that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence need not be tested as they had very little interaction with Wajngarten.

"Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps. Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time," the statement added.

Bolsonaro had earlier called the coronavirus concerns a 'fantasy', even as the deadly virus claimed the lives of over 5000 people globally. His concerns about the virus echoes that of his counterpart Trump who called the virus a 'hoax' at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The coronavirus pandemic has spread across more than 140 countries. The total number of cases has reached 136,895.