Botswana unearths world's second largest diamond weeks after unearthing 1,098-carat stone

The latest find 1,174-carat diamond solidifies Botswana as a leader on the world stage of the largest stones, accounting for six in the top ten list.

Weeks after Botswanan diamond firm Debswana unearthed a 1,098-carat stone on June 1, terming it as the world's third-largest diamond, an exceptionally large and white 1,174-carat diamond stone has been unearthed in Botswana, a mining company announced Wednesday.

The latest find, which fills the palm of a man's hand, was discovered on June 12 by Canadian Diamond firm, Lucara and presented to the country's cabinet in the capital Gaborone on Wednesday.

"This is history in the making, for us and Botswana as well," said the company's managing director Naseem Lahri, adding that the diamond sits in the third position among the world's largest gemstones.

In terms of the size of large stones, "it actually sits as number three in the hierarchy," Lahri told AFP.

The latest find solidifies Botswana as a leader on the world stage of the largest stones, accounting for six in the top ten list.

Last month Botswanan diamond firm Debswana said it had recovered the 'third largest' stone in the world at 1,098-carats, after the Cullinan Diamond that was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and the Lesedi la Rona that was found in Botswana in 2015.

The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905. Parts of that diamond adorn the British crown jewels.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday welcomed the 'riveting moment' and the growing frequency of diamond discoveries in the country, promising that the southern African country will have a long-lasting legacy.

Botswana is Africa's leading diamond producer.