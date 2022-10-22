Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak? Know how and when Tory MPs will choose next UK PM after Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson (File photo)

After the recent major developments in the political crisis in the United Kingdom, UK PM Liz Truss handed in her resignation from the top post, paving the way for a new prime minister just 45 days after her tenure had begun.

Now, the Conservative Party is set to decide on the new PM face for the British government once again in the span of a few months. The top candidates for the UK PM race are former PM Boris Johnson, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The odds seem to be favoring Rishi Sunak due to his popularity among the Tory MPs, which can make him the first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the process of the election of the new PM has been updated by Tory leaders.

How will the new UK PM be elected?

The Conservative Party leadership has opened the nominations for candidates who want to be in the race to become the next UK Prime Minister. The nominations are set to be open till October 24, and candidates will require the support of at least 100 Tory MPs.

A maximum of three candidates can be elected to be a part of the UK PM elections. After subsequent rounds of voting, the number of candidates will be narrowed down to two. Further, ballot and online voting will take place to choose the new face of the Conservative Party and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

It is expected that before voting, the two candidates will participate in a televised debate, similar to the one that took place between Sunak and Truss before she was voted as the Prime Minister. As of now, the two contenders for the post are likely to be Sunak and Johnson.

While the nominations are set to close on October 24, it is expected that the new British PM will be announced by October 28, Friday. The person with the largest number of MPs supporting them will be asked by King Charles to form the UK government by the end of next week.

