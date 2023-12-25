At least 70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza

Headlines

IMD update: Delhi-NCR shivers in dense fog with 'very poor' air quality

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

Meet duo who got Rs 25,000,000 funding to buy an island and make their own country

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches New Year 2024 plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT for more than a year at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

Meet duo who got Rs 25,000,000 funding to buy an island and make their own country

Most searched topics on Wikipedia in 2023

Youngest WWE Champions Ever

Active players with most wickets in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore film, has two solo blockbusters; not Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Alia

HomeWorld

World

At least 70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza

Local sources told that most of the killed were women and children, and it is currently difficult for local hospitals to receive more injured people.

Latest News

IANS

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, reported the state-run Palestine TV.

Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry, said in a statement that the death toll is likely to rise as the airstrike on Sunday hit a crowded residential area. He added that Israeli forces are bombing the central region's main roads between camps, which obstructs ambulances and civil vehicles from reaching targeted locations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources told the news agency that most of the killed were women and children, and it is currently difficult for local hospitals to receive more injured people.

The sources added that in addition to the al-Maghazi refugee camp, the Israeli army also attacked central Gaza's al-Bureij refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Younis.

The latest tally by the Gaza-based Health Ministry showed on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has reached 20,424, and 54,036 others were wounded since the conflict broke out on October 7.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 Israeli soldiers were confirmed killed in Gaza over the past weekend, said the Israeli army, bringing to 154 the overall number of slain Israeli soldiers during its ground offensive in Gaza, which was launched in retaliation for a Hamas assault on October 7 that left about 1,200 Israelis killed and more than 200 captivated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US Supreme Court rejects Jack Smith's request to fast-track Donald Trump's immunity case

Rare images of black tigers from Odisha captivate the internet, see pics here

Christmas 2023: People offer midnight prayers across country

Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, new CM meets health officials

Drone hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast was 'fired from Iran', says US Pentagon: Here's what we know so far

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE