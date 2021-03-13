Ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC, Sri Lanka dials PM Modi seeking support

Ahead of a crucial vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Sri Lanka has sought India's support, dialing PM Modi. This was one of the key points discussed during the telephonic conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. Voting will take place on the 22nd and 23rd of March on a resolution against Sri Lanka at the Human Rights Council.

Sri Lanka is facing the heat at UNHRC over human rights violations during the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. The 46th session of the UNHRC is underway and will continue till March 23 and several times matters related to Sri Lanka have been raised.

Last month after the report of the office of the High commissioner for Human Rights on Sri Lanka was placed, India's envoy to UN in Geneva, Indra Mani Pandey said while, "assessment of the high commissioner...raises important concern" but also pointing out that "Sri Lankan govt has articulated its position" and the "evaluation of both of these, we should be guided by a commitment to finding a lasting and effective solution".

The same statement by India's envoy to the UN in Geneva called for respecting the "rights of the Tamil community, including through meaningful devolution" and this "contributes directly to the unity and integrity of Sri Lanka". This is not for the first time Sri Lanka has requested Indian support on UNHRC, it has done so in the past as well.

The telephonic conversation, that took place at the request of Sri Lanka also saw discussions on the covid crisis. A statement by the Indian Prime Ministers' office said, that the leaders reviewed "topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums". Both sides agreed to "maintain regular contact between relevant officials" which includes in the context of the "continuing COVID-19 challenges."

It further added, that, "Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy."

India has so far sent Sri Lanka 12.64 doses of India-made covid vaccines. Of these, 5 lakh doses have been gifted, 5 lakhs sent commercially, and 2.64 lakh via COVAX.