A look at countries where new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' has been detected

Botswana reported 19 infections of the new variant, including four declared last week. Hong Kong is the second country to report two cases of Omicron.

After the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant named Omicron by the World Health Organisation, the world is now in an alert mode. The new potentially more contagious variant, first identified in South Africa, has now spread to several other countries despite travel bans leaving governments around the world in jeopardy.

The African country of Botswana has reported 19 infections of the new COVID-19 variant, including the first four declared last week. The African country had on Friday declared that the highly-mutated variant was detected on four foreign nationals who entered Botswana on November 7 on a diplomatic mission. The announcement was made one day after South African scientists identified the variant.

Countrywise spread of Omicron

Hong Kong - After South Africa, Hong Kong became the second country to report two cases on Omicron strain.

Spain - Spain on Monday detected its first case of the new Omicron variant in a man who had recently arrived from South Africa. The 51-year-old was tested when he arrived at Madrid airport on Sunday via Amsterdam and was found to be positive, the regional government of Madrid said in a statement.

Australia - Australia has so far detected five cases of the Omicron variant. After an emergency security meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison halted plans to reopen its international borders from December 1. The reopening to skilled workers and students will be delayed at least two weeks. Australia's borders have been closed to most non-citizens for more than 20 months, causing labour shortages and pummelling the vital tourist industry.

Italy - An Italian news agency informed that a citizen of the country who traveled to Mozambique has tested positive for the Omicron variant. Five family members, including two school-age children, have also tested positive.

Austria - The first case of the new Omicron variant was identified in Austria on Monday, the health ministry of the province of Tyrol said. Austria has been on lockdown as it struggles with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany - The Omicron variant was confirmed in two German travelers who arrived on a flight from South Africa on November 24. "The genome sequencing has yet to be completed, but it is 'proven without a doubt that it is this variant," a German news agency reported.

The UK - The United Kingdom has detected two cases of the Omicron variant. British health minister Sajid Javid said that the two linked cases of the new COVID-19 variant detected in Britain were connected to travel to southern Africa.

Israel - Israel has imposed a series of emergency measures after identifying a case of the new COVID-19 variant on November 26. The health ministry said the new strain that was first detected by South Africa, known as B.1.1.529 was discovered in a person who had arrived from Malawi.

The Netherlands - In the Netherlands, the Dutch health authorities have said that they have detected 61 COVID-19 cases among people who flew from South Africa on Friday and believe at least some infections are of the new Omicron variant.

Belgium - Belgium has also detected one case of the new Omicron variant on Sunday.

India - India has not reported any case of the Omicron variant. On Sunday, two south African nationals were tested positive in Karnataka. However, it turned out that they were infected from the Delta variant, instead of the new Omicron strain.

Switzerland - The first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Switzerland on Monday. The case relates to a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a week ago, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Twitter.

Canada - Canada on Monday confirmed the country's first two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant among two people who had recently visited Nigeria.

Scotland - Scotland reported six cases of Omicron on Monday, some of which were not linked to travel in southern Africa, raising concerns that the new coronavirus variant is already spreading in the community.

Portugal - Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of Omicron among members of a top soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.