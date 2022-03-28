World's most expensive camel sells for Rs 14 crore, reason will blow your mind

The holy month of Islam – Ramadan is just around the corner. We all know that camels are sacrificed in Saudi Arabia on Eid. For this reason, a man in the country has brought a camel which is said to be the most expensive camel in the world.

You will be surprised to know this camel was sold for 7 million Saudi Riyal i.e. about Rs 14.23 crore.

According to a Gulf News news report, a public auction was organized for this camel in Saudi Arabia. A video of the auction has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a man dressed in traditional attire can be seen bidding in the auction through a microphone. The initial bid for the camel was kept at 5 million Saudi Riyal i.e. about Rs 10.16 crore.

However, his bid was finalized at 7 million Saudi Riyals. The identity of the person who bought the camel by making such a high bid has not been disclosed.

In the video, you can see that the camel is kept in a metal enclosure. People wearing traditional clothes are seen participating in the auction.

Watch the video here:

What’s special about this camel?

The camel, which was auctioned at such an expensive price in Saudi Arabia, is considered to be one of the rarest camels in the world. This camel is famous all over the world for its special beauty and uniqueness.

There are very few camels of this species in the world. The world's largest camel fair is also held in Saudi Arabia.