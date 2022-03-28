'Gave me chills': Netizens left spell-bound by little girl dancing on Badshah's Jugnu - WATCH viral video

Are you someone who likes to scroll through toddlers’ dance videos when you are bored or sad? If yes, this little girl is set to bring a smile to your face and even if you are not a fan of toddlers, you still can’t ignore her cuteness.

The internet has recently gone crazy watching this cute girl dancing her heart out on Badhshah’s Jugnu song. The video is so alluring that you would be smiling all way through.

The video was first shared on Instagram by an account, named DJ Monty. It shows the little girl dancing cheerfully on the peppy number. It’s quite attractive to see her dancing

Shared on Instagram by DJ Monty, the clip shows the little one dancing energetically to the peppy track. Her attractive dance video has won over the heart of so many people. It seems that the little girl has her own unique kind of choreography.

Watch viral video here:

Her moves are one of a kind as she is grooving like she doesn’t care about the world.

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Never seen such energy in a toddler. Girl gave me chills.” The song that the girl is dancing on was sung by Badshah and Nikita Gandhi. Soon after its release, social media platforms were flooded with reels showing people dancing on the songs hooking beats.

