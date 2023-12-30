Woman tosses Alexa out after device gets too close to husband, details here

A woman named Jess made headlines after throwing her Amazon Alexa out of her house due to its unnerving habit of engaging in conversations with her husband while she was away.

In a peculiar turn of events, a woman identified as Jess took to TikTok to share the unusual episode of her banishing an Amazon Alexa device from her home after it allegedly started communicating with her husband in her absence. The incident was reported by the New York Post.

According to Jess, who narrated the incident in a TikTok video, the trouble began when she was out of town, and the Alexa device began incessantly engaging in conversation with her husband. In the video, she described the situation, stating, "This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept talking to my husband."

The situation took an even stranger turn when, in the dead of night at 1 a.m., Jess's husband, engrossed in a video game, found the unsolicited chatter from the device to be "super, super weird." As if that weren't enough, Alexa reportedly continued talking without any prompts from the couple, escalating the unease they felt.

Faced with the unnerving behavior of their smart assistant, the couple decided to take matters into their own hands and tossed the Alexa device out of their house. Jess's TikTok video quickly garnered attention, with numerous users sharing their own eerie encounters with Alexa in the comments section.

One user recounted a similar experience, revealing, "I also caught my Alexa at 3 a.m. whispering to my dogs in the kitchen. I thought someone was in the house. I unplugged it." Another user, while expressing surprise, wrote, "I have them all over my house and we kind of use them for music and timers but I don’t think I’ve ever had anything that weird happen."

However, not everyone sided with the couple. A third user suggested that the couple might be partially at fault, stating, "You have to teach Alexa your voice. Mine has asked many times, and we've never set it up... so yeah, you did that."