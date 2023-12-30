Woman tosses Alexa out after device gets too close to husband, details here

Headlines

Killer Soup trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's double roles, sinister Konkana Sen Sharma promise nail-biting rollercoaster ride

Viral video: Pakistani boy takes tiger on a walk, netizens react, watch

Gautam Adani's statement after SC's verdict in Adani-Hindenburg row

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, his salary is Rs…

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, gave 21 flop films in 23 years, is son of a superstar, his father is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who Is Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala's Killer, The Son Of An Ex-Cop Declared Terrorist By India?

Meet Arun Yogiraj, whose Ram Lalla idol has been reportedly selected for temple in Ayodhya

Killer Soup trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's double roles, sinister Konkana Sen Sharma promise nail-biting rollercoaster ride

Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli on duck in Test cricket

Wrestlers that can make surprise return in Royal Rumble 2024

7 animals with strong family bonds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Who Is Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala's Killer, The Son Of An Ex-Cop Declared Terrorist By India?

Meet Arun Yogiraj, whose Ram Lalla idol has been reportedly selected for temple in Ayodhya

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, gave 21 flop films in 23 years, is son of a superstar, his father is...

Killer Soup trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's double roles, sinister Konkana Sen Sharma promise nail-biting rollercoaster ride

Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Katrina, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Kareena

HomeViral

Viral

Woman tosses Alexa out after device gets too close to husband, details here

A woman named Jess made headlines after throwing her Amazon Alexa out of her house due to its unnerving habit of engaging in conversations with her husband while she was away.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a peculiar turn of events, a woman identified as Jess took to TikTok to share the unusual episode of her banishing an Amazon Alexa device from her home after it allegedly started communicating with her husband in her absence. The incident was reported by the New York Post.

According to Jess, who narrated the incident in a TikTok video, the trouble began when she was out of town, and the Alexa device began incessantly engaging in conversation with her husband. In the video, she described the situation, stating, "This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept talking to my husband."

The situation took an even stranger turn when, in the dead of night at 1 a.m., Jess's husband, engrossed in a video game, found the unsolicited chatter from the device to be "super, super weird." As if that weren't enough, Alexa reportedly continued talking without any prompts from the couple, escalating the unease they felt.

Faced with the unnerving behavior of their smart assistant, the couple decided to take matters into their own hands and tossed the Alexa device out of their house. Jess's TikTok video quickly garnered attention, with numerous users sharing their own eerie encounters with Alexa in the comments section.

One user recounted a similar experience, revealing, "I also caught my Alexa at 3 a.m. whispering to my dogs in the kitchen. I thought someone was in the house. I unplugged it." Another user, while expressing surprise, wrote, "I have them all over my house and we kind of use them for music and timers but I don’t think I’ve ever had anything that weird happen."

However, not everyone sided with the couple. A third user suggested that the couple might be partially at fault, stating, "You have to teach Alexa your voice. Mine has asked many times, and we’ve never set it up... so yeah, you did that."Woman th

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case, AAP alleges 'notice is attempt to...'

Salaar box office collection day 10: Prabhas' film continues its dream run, collects Rs 14 crore

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata presented bulletproof buses to the Indian Army? Here’s the truth behind viral post

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss scheduled for 1:30 PM IST

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE