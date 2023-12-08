Headlines

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI at 374

Isha Ambani backed startup fails to pay salaries 'again', told employees that…

Woman from Delhi travels to Bihar, receives Rs 1 lakh international roaming bill from Airtel

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after a fall, may need surgery

Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India, Tata Group plans to invest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani backed startup fails to pay salaries 'again', told employees that…

Woman from Delhi travels to Bihar, receives Rs 1 lakh international roaming bill from Airtel

Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India, Tata Group plans to invest…

9 motivational quotes by Arijit Singh

All time strongest playing XI in IPL history

WWE Superstars who never won US Championship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

Animal controversy reaches Parliament: MP says 'daughter came out of theatre crying' after watching Ranbir Kapoor film

HomeViral

Viral

Woman from Delhi travels to Bihar, receives Rs 1 lakh international roaming bill from Airtel

Author Neha Sinha faced a troubling situation in Bihar when Airtel allegedly slapped her with a massive international roaming bill of over Rs 1 lakh despite her being in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi-based author Neha Sinha found herself in a distressing situation during her visit to Bihar when she was reportedly hit with an exorbitant phone bill and had her services abruptly terminated by Airtel, leaving her stranded at the Valmiki Nagar border area.

Expressing her dismay on social media, Sinha shared her ordeal, alleging that Airtel charged her over Rs 1 lakh for international roaming despite her staying within India. "A terrible scam! I'm in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar. Airtel India sends me a roaming bill of Rs 1L+. I’m an Indian citizen on Indian soil. With no outstanding bill, Airtel cuts my services. Leaving me stranded!" she tweeted.

Seeking intervention from the Department of Telecommunications and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sinha highlighted the unjust situation she faced. Her subsequent tweets pointed out the potential risks posed to women's safety by such sudden service cutoffs without valid reasons or warnings.

Reportedly, when Sinha attempted to resolve the issue with Airtel, the response she received was disheartening. "When I borrowed a phone to call Airtel they said they could do nothing, because this is what the 'system' has logged. Is the system a God? What is this system that leaves real people stranded?" she questioned.

Airtel allegedly demanded Rs 1,792 for the restoration of her SIM card, prompting Sinha to question the initial cutoff and criticize the customer service's "passive-aggressive" demeanor.

Comments on the post suggested that such issues are prevalent in border areas and advised Sinha to consider filing a complaint in the consumer court.

Expressing her intent to take further action against Airtel for endangering her safety in a remote location, Sinha emphasized that her concern wasn't solely about the hefty bill but the abrupt termination of services in a potentially perilous situation.

Subsequently, Airtel issued an apology to Sinha, acknowledging the inconvenience caused. "Accept our apologies for the hassle, Neha. Kindly share your respective Airtel number via DM so that we can quickly look into this," the telecom company's customer care handle responded on Twitter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

'When the world is....': Gautam Gambhir's cryptic post after heated altercation with S Sreesanth in LLC

Babri Masjid demolition: Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of 31st anniversary today

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE